ME REX love releasing EPs. Just last month, the playful London indie rockers, who name all their records after extinct prehistoric creatures, followed up their 2020 double-EP collection Triceratops / Stegosaurus and their 52-song 2021 album Megabear with their Pterodactyl EP. Today, the band announces that they’ve already got another EP ready to go. This one is called Plesiosaur — the long-necked aquatic Loch Ness Monster-looking beast — and they’ve shared its first single.

“Jupiter Pluvius,” the first Plesiosaur track that we get to hear, is inspired by a Joseph Gandy painting from 1819. It’s a big, charged-up rocker, and it features Myles McCabe singing in a scraggly yelp about the king of the Roman gods: “Jupiter Pluvius, flood me with all good shit/ Give me ecstatic fits of dance amid the catatonic monoliths/ He’s one of the pantheon/ Fucks like a champion/ And when the sun comes back out everything will be different.”

In a press release, McCabe says, “Based on the painting of the same name by Joseph Gandy, this song is about images of God in the popular imagination — what that projection of strength and power onto a cold inanimate object says about our expectations and demands of a deity and of ourselves.” Check it out below.

The Plesiosaur EP is out 6/17 on Big Scary Monsters. Check out our recent feature on ME REX here.

