Christian Lee Hutson – “Cherry”

New Music March 9, 2022 1:33 PM By James Rettig
0

Christian Lee Hutson – “Cherry”

New Music March 9, 2022 1:33 PM By James Rettig
0

Early next month, Christian Lee Hutson is releasing a new album, Quitters, which was produced by Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst. We’ve heard “Strawberry Lemonade” and “Rubberneckers” from it so far, and today the Los Angeles musician is putting out another track, “Cherry.” “I wanted to describe that part of growing up in Los Angeles, having a cool older friend who will drive you speeding and have you jump out on the roof of the car,” Hutson explained. Listen below.

Quitters is out 4/1 vi ANTI-. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Sting Play Newly Relevant “Russians” In Support Of Help Ukraine

4 days ago 0

Post Malone Says Musician Suing Him Over “Circles” Only Contributed “Extremely Commonplace” Chord Progression

4 days ago 0

Dua Lipa Facing Second Copyright Lawsuit Over “Levitating”

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Lisa Loeb & Nine Stories’ “Stay (I Missed You)”

2 days ago 0

Bob Dylan Wrote 60+ Essays About Music For New Book The Philosophy Of Modern Song

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest