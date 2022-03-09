Christian Lee Hutson – “Cherry”

Early next month, Christian Lee Hutson is releasing a new album, Quitters, which was produced by Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst. We’ve heard “Strawberry Lemonade” and “Rubberneckers” from it so far, and today the Los Angeles musician is putting out another track, “Cherry.” “I wanted to describe that part of growing up in Los Angeles, having a cool older friend who will drive you speeding and have you jump out on the roof of the car,” Hutson explained. Listen below.

Quitters is out 4/1 vi ANTI-. Pre-order it here.