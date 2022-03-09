Gang Of Youths – “A Shot In The Arm” (Wilco Cover)
In our interview about Gang Of Youths’ fantastic new album angel in realtime., singer and songwriter Dave Le’aupepe spoke about the influence of Wilco’s “I Am Trying To Break Your Heart” and Yankee Hotel Foxtrot in general. In a session for SiriusXM’s The Spectrum, the Sydney-founded, London-based band has now covered a song from that album’s predecessor, 1999’s masterful Summerteeth.
The longtime Wilco live-show staple “A Shot In The Arm” plays to Gang Of Youths’ strengths as an artful-yet-anthemic rock band, and its closing refrain connects well with the angel in realtime. narrative about Le’aupepe’s father leaving behind his old life: “What you once were isn’t what you want to be anymore.” Gang Of Youths have made this one their own, with a nice arrangement that makes use of their string section. Check out the cover below.