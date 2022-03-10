Wet Leg are ready. The UK group, a recent-vintage Stereogum Band To Watch, is the buzziest buzz band to come along in quite some time. A few months ago, they made their American TV debut on Late Night With Seth Meyers, and they crushed it. That was one of those rare late-night TV performances that might actually have some impact on an artist’s career trajectory. Last night, Wet Leg once again paid a visit to 30 Rockefeller Plaza. This time, they hit a different studio, doing musical-guest duties on The Tonight Show.

Wet Leg’s self-titled debut album is coming next month, and the noise around the band is getting louder. They don’t seem scared. On Fallon, Wet Leg knocked out their single “Wet Dream.” As an online bonus, they also played “Chaise Longue” — the song that made them and the one that they played on Seth Meyers.

Part of the fun of watching Wet Leg’s ascent is watching them having fun. Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers always seem slightly bemused in these situations, and they also look a bit like they’re enjoying a private joke. Last night, they wore kinda-sorta matching outfits, which was cool. The songs, once again, sounded great. Watch both performances below.

Wet Leg’s self-titled debut is out 4/8 on Domino.