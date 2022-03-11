Alanis Morissette – “Olive Branch”

Alanis Morissette just announced new dates for her world tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of Jagged Little Pill. She’ll be supported by Beth Orton in Europe in June, and Garbage are joining her for the North American leg in July and August. And today, Morissette is releasing a new song called “Olive Branch,” which was co-written by Michael Farrell and produced by Farrell and Henrik Jakobsson. Listen and check out the newly announced summer tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

06/09 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena*

96/12 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome*

06/14 Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena*

06/16 Paris, France @ AccorHotels Arena*

06/19 Glasgow, UK @ OVO HYDRO*

06/21 Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena*

06/23 Birmingham, UK @ United Arena*

06/24 Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena*

06/25 Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena*

06/28 London, UK @ The 02*

06/29 London, UK @ The 02*

07/10 Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/12 Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre**

07/13 London, ON @ Rock The Park Fest

07/17 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage**

07/19 Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts**

07/21 Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center***

07/23 Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater**

07/24 St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center**

07/27 Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome**

07/28 Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place**

07/31 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena**

08/02 Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater**

08/04 Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre**

08/06 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre****

*Beth Orton appearing

**Garbage appearing

***Special guest to be announced June 25

**** Special guest to be announced June 3