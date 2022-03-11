Zoë Kravitz is hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend with Rosalía as the musical guest. In the lead-up to Saturday’s show, the two filmed a series of charming promos where Rosalía can’t stop giggling at the bits. Standing next to cast members Mikey Day and Chris Redd, Kravitz, currently promoting her turn as Catwoman in The Batman, joked about going on a double date with Day and Redd, who in another bit, pretended to fight.

On March 18, the Spanish pop star will release her new album MOTOMAMI. She’s already shared the Weeknd collab “La Fama,” the reggaeton-tinged “Saoko,” and a third single, “Chicken Teriyaki.” Watch the promos below.

MOTOMAMI is out 3/18. Pre-order it here.