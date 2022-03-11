Watch Rosalía Giggle Through Her SNL Promos With Zoë Kravitz

News March 10, 2022 9:03 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Watch Rosalía Giggle Through Her SNL Promos With Zoë Kravitz

News March 10, 2022 9:03 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Zoë Kravitz is hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend with Rosalía as the musical guest. In the lead-up to Saturday’s show, the two filmed a series of charming promos where Rosalía can’t stop giggling at the bits. Standing next to cast members Mikey Day and Chris Redd, Kravitz, currently promoting her turn as Catwoman in The Batman, joked about going on a double date with Day and Redd, who in another bit, pretended to fight.

On March 18, the Spanish pop star will release her new album MOTOMAMI. She’s already shared the Weeknd collab “La Fama,” the reggaeton-tinged “Saoko,” and a third single, “Chicken Teriyaki.” Watch the promos below.

MOTOMAMI is out 3/18. Pre-order it here.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Ed Sheeran Defends Songwriting Process In Court, Says He Recently Wrote 25 Songs With Aaron Dessner

3 days ago 0

Bob Dylan Wrote 60+ Essays About Music For New Book The Philosophy Of Modern Song

3 days ago 0

Y’all Shouldn’t Have Let The World Gas Jack Harlow

2 days ago 0

Sponge Guitarist Mike Cross Has Died At 57

17 hours ago 0

Grimes & Elon Musk Secretly Had Another Baby Named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk

18 hours ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest