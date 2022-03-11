Pink Floyd And David Gilmour Announce Removal Of Music From Streaming Services In Russia

Joe Hale / Getty Images

News March 11, 2022 1:45 PM By Ryan Leas
While musicians and other public figures have been speaking out plenty against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, David Gilmour has now taken it a step further. Today, in a message posted to Pink Floyd’s Twitter, he announced that he was removing all of his solo work and Pink Floyd’s music from 1987 to the present from all streaming services in Russia and Belarus. That means the albums from the post-Roger-Waters Pink Floyd, including 1987’s A Momentary Lapse Of Reason, 1994’s The Division Bell, and 2014’s The Endless River.

The statement read: “To stand with the world in strongly condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the works of Pink Floyd, from 1987 onwards, and all of David Gilmour’s solo recordings are being removed from all digital music providers in Russia and Belarus from today.”

Gilmour had already discussed the conflict on March 1st. “Russian soldiers, stop killing your brothers,” he wrote on his own Twitter. “There will be no winners in this war. My daughter-in-law is Ukrainian and my grand-daughters want to visit and know their beautiful country. Stop this before it is all destroyed. Putin must go.”

