Hana Vu – “Parking Lot” & “Mr. Lonely”

New Music March 15, 2022 12:37 PM By James Rettig
Late last year, Hana Vu released her first full-length album, Public Storage. Today, the Los Angeles-based musician is back with Parking Lot, an EP that contains four live renditions of songs off her debut and two new songs, a title track and “Mr. Lonely.” The former is a frenetic blast of tinny guitars, while the latter was written as a response to Bobby Vinton’s 1962 track of the same name. “I thought that the sentiments of the original song were almost pathetic when put into today’s context,” Vu notes. Check out both songs and the whole EP below.

The Parking Lot EP is out now via Ghostly International.

