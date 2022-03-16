Tom Breihan Talks Hardcore And Arcade Fire On This Week’s Callin Me Maybe

Tom Breihan Talks Hardcore And Arcade Fire On This Week’s Callin Me Maybe

There is never a shortage of new hardcore to get excited about, but this month is blessing us with marquee releases from two bands that are crossing over beyond a hardcore audience while pushing the boundaries of the genre, Boston’s Vein.fm and Philadelphia’s Soul Glo. So it’s only right that our resident hardcore enthusiast Tom Breihan return to Callin Me Maybe, Stereogum’s live podcast on the Callin app.

On this week’s episode Tom and I will dig into these releases plus new heat from the seemingly infinite hardcore bands with End in their name. And since the show is airing the same day the new Arcade Fire song is dropping, we’ll spending some time reflekting on that too. Listen live here on Thursday at 4PM ET, and bring your questions and comments.

