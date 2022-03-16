Tom Morello – “Come On Up To The House” (Tom Waits Cover)
Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello is the latest artist to put out a Spotify Singles series. His two-track contribution to the streaming service includes a cover of Tom Waits’ “Come On Up To The House,” off his 1999 album Mule Variations. Morello recruited X Ambassadors frontman Sam Harris to sing on the track. Harris also featured on Morello’s most recent solo album The Atlas Underground Flood, which came out back in December. His Spotify Singles entry also contains a different rendition of that album’s Ben Harper-featuring “Raising Hell.” Check it out below.