Lucius – “Dance Around It” (Feat. Brandi Carlile & Sheryl Crow)

Back in January, Lucius announced their new album Second Nature, the long-awaited followup to 2016’s Good Grief. So far, we’ve heard a couple tracks from it, including “Next To Normal,” “White Lies,” and “Heartbursts.” Today, they’re back with another.

Lucius’ latest is called “Dance Around It,” and it features Sheryl Crow and Brandi Carlile, the latter of whom also produced Second Nature alongside Dave Cobb. Here’s what Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe had to say about the track:

In many ways “Dance Around It” cracked the intention for the entire record; to dance through the darkness. To take what may have been isolating and internal, and instead, make it loud, and put it on display — give it legs to dance. When we brought it to the studio, we asked our dear friends and collaborators (pinch me) Sheryl Crow and Brandi Carlile to sing with us; they were so present and instrumental during the writing and recording of our record — and hearing them sing on this track felt like dancing through that last part of a dark tunnel.

Check it out below.

Second Nature is out 4/8 via Mom + Pop Music (U.S. and Mexico), Dine Alone (Canada), Second Nature Records/Secretly Distribution (rest of world). Pre-order it here.

