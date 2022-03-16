Last month we named the Rochester death metal quintet Undeath a Band To Watch. Today they’re back with the latest single from their upcoming sophomore album It’s Time… To Rise From The Grave. It’s called “Necrobionics,” and according to the band, it features a sample of a gunshot.

Here’s guitarist Kyle Beam:

“Necrobionics” is the defacto mosh track off It’s Time…. When we drop this one live, it’s going to leave the pit looking much like the chorus says, with “Piles of death, corpses en masse.” The track’s lyrics draws a lot of aesthetic influence from the early Doom/Quake games, with the video paying homage to some of my favorite pastimes.

Watch the Doom-inspired lyric video for “Necrobionics” below.

It’s Time… To Rise From The Grave is out 4/22 on Prosthetic.