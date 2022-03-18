We Dug Into Arcade Fire’s Comeback Single & Great New Hardcore Albums From Drug Church, Vein.fm, & Soul Glo On The New Callin Me Maybe

News March 18, 2022 1:33 PM By Chris DeVille
0

We Dug Into Arcade Fire’s Comeback Single & Great New Hardcore Albums From Drug Church, Vein.fm, & Soul Glo On The New Callin Me Maybe

News March 18, 2022 1:33 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Our weekly live podcast Callin Me Maybe aired yesterday on the Callin app, and it was a good one. Tom Breihan and I talked our way through thoughts on Arcade Fire’s big comeback single “The Lightning I, II” (which I like a lot) and a slew of huge new hardcore records from Drug Church, Vein.fm, and Soul Glo. We also anticipated (with varying degrees of trepidation) the coming day when future music writers attempt to rehabilitate Imagine Dragons. Nuno and Padfoot called in with some great contributions, too. It was a lot of fun, and you can revisit it right here.

Related

Arcade Fire Are Reapplying For The Job
Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Aimee Mann Says Steely Dan Have Dropped Her From Their Tour: “It Seems They Thought Their Audience Wouldn’t Like A Female Singer-Songwriter?”

2 days ago 0

Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen Explains Dropping Aimee Mann From Tour

1 day ago 0

Instagram Bans Kanye West For 24 Hours

2 days ago 0

Arcade Fire Are Reapplying For The Job

1 day ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Charli XCX Crash

2 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest