We Dug Into Arcade Fire’s Comeback Single & Great New Hardcore Albums From Drug Church, Vein.fm, & Soul Glo On The New Callin Me Maybe
Our weekly live podcast Callin Me Maybe aired yesterday on the Callin app, and it was a good one. Tom Breihan and I talked our way through thoughts on Arcade Fire’s big comeback single “The Lightning I, II” (which I like a lot) and a slew of huge new hardcore records from Drug Church, Vein.fm, and Soul Glo. We also anticipated (with varying degrees of trepidation) the coming day when future music writers attempt to rehabilitate Imagine Dragons. Nuno and Padfoot called in with some great contributions, too. It was a lot of fun, and you can revisit it right here.