Four people were injured during a shooting that took place overnight near the hub of South By Southwest in Austin. The shooting took place at around 2AM on East 6th Street & Neches Street, right by one of SXSW’s main drags. Police already have a suspect in custody. KXAN reports that officials said the shooting was the result of a “disturbance between two groups of people” and was not believed to be a random act. The victims of the shooting were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at local hospitals. Today is the final day of the week-and-a-half-long festival.

Last June, another shooting took place around the same area, resulting in 1 death and 14 injuries.