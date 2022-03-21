Caracara will return with their long-awaited New Preoccupations this Friday. The Philly rockers have already shared advance singles “Hyacinth” and “Strange Interactions In The Night,” and today they’ve got one more for us.

“Colorglut,” a collaboration with Circa Survive/Saosin singer Anthony Green, toys around with electronics in a way that feels fresh and novel for Caracara. It also features an unforgettable lyric about “listening to Dirty Projectors in a Volvo by the freeway.” I should warn you, though, that this sweeping, emotive rock music sounds nothing like Bitte Orca. Listen below.

New Preoccupations is out 3/25 on Memory Music. Pre-order it here.