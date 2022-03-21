Dolly Parton Will Star In Movie Adaptation Of Her Book With James Patterson

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

News March 21, 2022 6:55 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Dolly Parton Will Star In Movie Adaptation Of Her Book With James Patterson

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

News March 21, 2022 6:55 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Earlier in March, Dolly Parton published a novel with author James Patterson called Run, Rose, Run, about a young woman who moves to Nashville to pursue a music career. Now, the book is being adapted to film, and Parton is set to star. Patterson and Parton have teamed up with Reese Witherspoon’s production company, Hello Sunshine. Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter are producing alongside Patterson and Parton, and Ashley Strumwasser is executive producing.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the official film description reads: “The source of her heart-wrenching songs is a brutal secret she has tried desperately to hide, but the past she has fled is reaching out to control her future — and it may destroy everything she has worked for.”

“Growing up in Nashville, I’ve loved Dolly since the moment I heard her magical voice and saw her luminous personality shine onstage. Beyond her magnetic presence as an artist and performer, she is one of the greatest songwriters and storytellers of our time. Her impact knows no bounds — as a musician, actor, writer, businesswoman, activist and all around incredible human being — Dolly Parton is not only an icon to me, but a true inspiration to women and girls everywhere,” said Witherspoon in a statement. “My admiration for her grew to even greater heights when reading Run, Rose, Run, a gripping and heartbreaking book I couldn’t put down. I couldn’t feel more honored to be working alongside her and James to bring this remarkable story to the screen.”

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Will Butler Quits Arcade Fire

2 days ago 0

Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen Explains Dropping Aimee Mann From Tour

4 days ago 0

Travis Barker Defends Kourtney Kardashian Wearing A Cannibal Corpse Shirt

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Take A Bow”

4 days ago 0

Aimee Mann Says Steely Dan Have Dropped Her From Their Tour: “It Seems They Thought Their Audience Wouldn’t Like A Female Singer-Songwriter?”

5 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest