Dolly Parton Will Star In Movie Adaptation Of Her Book With James Patterson

Earlier in March, Dolly Parton published a novel with author James Patterson called Run, Rose, Run, about a young woman who moves to Nashville to pursue a music career. Now, the book is being adapted to film, and Parton is set to star. Patterson and Parton have teamed up with Reese Witherspoon’s production company, Hello Sunshine. Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter are producing alongside Patterson and Parton, and Ashley Strumwasser is executive producing.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the official film description reads: “The source of her heart-wrenching songs is a brutal secret she has tried desperately to hide, but the past she has fled is reaching out to control her future — and it may destroy everything she has worked for.”

“Growing up in Nashville, I’ve loved Dolly since the moment I heard her magical voice and saw her luminous personality shine onstage. Beyond her magnetic presence as an artist and performer, she is one of the greatest songwriters and storytellers of our time. Her impact knows no bounds — as a musician, actor, writer, businesswoman, activist and all around incredible human being — Dolly Parton is not only an icon to me, but a true inspiration to women and girls everywhere,” said Witherspoon in a statement. “My admiration for her grew to even greater heights when reading Run, Rose, Run, a gripping and heartbreaking book I couldn’t put down. I couldn’t feel more honored to be working alongside her and James to bring this remarkable story to the screen.”