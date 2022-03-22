A little more than a year ago, the spiky, wiry Dublin indie rockers Pillow Queens sent in a pandemic-era remote performance to James Corden’s Late Late Show. Their performance impressed us, and Pillow Queens became a Stereogum Band To Watch pretty soon after. (That’s right: James Corden beat us. Shut up. We don’t want to talk about it.) Right now, Pillow Queens are preparing to release their new album Leave The Light On. Last night, the band returned to James Corden. This time, though, they actually got to play live in the studio.

On last night’s show, the band played their fuzzy, gnarled new single “Hearts & Minds,” a tough and tuneful alt-rocker. The song is good, and the band didn’t look the least bit nervous. Introducing Pillow Queens, James Corden said something about it being “the first time on television” for this band, which is a bit weird, since they’ve been on his show before. Maybe he just meant it was their first time playing this song on TV? Or that it was their in-person TV debut? Whatever. I’m probably thinking about it too hard. Watch the performance below.

Leave The Light On is out 4/1 on Royal Mountain.