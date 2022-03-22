Watch Arcade Fire & David Byrne Cover “Give Peace A Chace” At The Bowery Ballroom

It’s a busy time for Arcade Fire. They’ve got a new album coming out. Their new single is a banger. Will Butler isn’t in the band anymore. Last night, the band played their fourth show in a row at New York’s Bowery Ballroom. All four shows, announced at the last minute, were Ukraine benefits. At last night’s show, the band welcomed their old friend David Byrne, another extremely busy guy, to the Bowery Ballroom stage, and he helped out on a cover of John Lennon and the Plastic Ono Band’s 1969 singalong “Give Peace A Chance.”

According to Brooklyn Vegan, a whole bunch of notable things happened at last night’s Arcade Fire show. At the beginning of the encore, Mike Myers took the stage to talk about Ukraine and to reintroduce the band. After playing “Wake Up,” they debuted the new song “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid).” Then they finished their set with Byrne. For that last song, Win Butler stood out in the crowd, singing and playing guitar, while people in the crowd around him played percussion instruments. Butler ad-libbed extra lines about Kanye West and NFTs, which I’m pretty sure were not mentioned in the original “Give Peace A Chance.” After the show, the band led a second-line parade through the street. Check out a bunch of fan-made videos below.

Another funny night on the subway with @arcadefire. pic.twitter.com/UfpJKIOFW5 — Gwynne Hogan (@GwynneFitz) March 22, 2022

Looks fun! WE is out 5/6 on Columbia.