Modest Mouse are writing music with Johnny Marr again. In a new interview with Spin reflecting on the 15th anniversary of We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank — which was the last time that the former Smiths member was in the band — Modest Mouse frontman Isaac Brock revealed that they’ve “already started working on some stuff together.”

“We just finished a song, ‘Rivers Of Rivers’ — actually I think it’s just ‘Rivers Of…’ — but it’s in a pen-pal sort of way. International travel isn’t what it once was at the moment,” Brock continued.

“I played on that new Modest Mouse song, and there are a couple of other things knocking around that Isaac’s writing,” Marr added. “As Isaac said, air travel isn’t quite what it was. But hopefully when the world tilts back on its axis, I’ll be jumping on a plane, I think.”

When we talked to Marr last year, he said that Brock was “the greatest lyricist I’ve ever worked with.” Modest Mouse’s most recent album, The Golden Casket, came out last year.