The Omaha-based Maha Music Festival has been bringing noteworthy indie acts to Nebraska for years now. For the 14th installment, taking place at Aksarben Village on July 29 and 30, Maha will summon headliners Beach House to the Great Plains. (Speaking of which, it would be cool if they booked Great Plains.)

Also on deck are Maha veterans Car Seat Headrest, who were introduced by Warren Buffett at the same event 2016, plus Princess Nokia, PUP, Indigo De Souza, Sudan Archives, Bartees Strange, Geese, and Sweeping Promises. Stereogum has Stereogum has interviewed every single one of those artists over the past five years, so we obviously approve.

Omaha-based artists Marcey Yates, the Real Zebos, Dominque Morgan, Las Cruxes, Bad Self Portraits, and DJ Shor-T round out the lineup. To me, this sounds like a lot more fun than Lollapalooza. Get tickets and more info here.