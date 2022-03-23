Pendant – “Blue Mare”

Pendant – “Blue Mare”

Tonje Thilesen

New Music March 23, 2022 9:37 AM By Ryan Leas
0

Last month, Chris Adams announced his new Pendant album Harp. So far we’ve heard two songs from it, including “Thorn” and “Static Dream.” Today, he’s back with another.

The latest preview of Harp arrives in the form of “Blue Mare.” Adams says the song is “about the fear and melancholy that comes with getting older; feeling like your best years have already passed and that you might not become the person you dreamed of being as a kid. Time is more fluid and dynamic than that though. I wanted to honor that fear while affirming that I’m slowly becoming a better and more realized version of myself.”

“Blue Mare” comes with a video directed by Ramez Silyan. Check it out below.

Harp is out 4/8 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.

