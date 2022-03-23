Years ago, Gregg Gillis, the producers known as Girl Talk, left behind the world of frantic party-time mash-ups and moved in the direction of straight-up rap production, and a forthcoming album looks like it might be the climax of that whole journey. On the new LP Full Court Press, Girl Talk teams up with circa-2009 blog-rap all-stars Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., and Smoke DZA. That team has already shared the early single “Put You On,” and now they’ve dropped another one.

Like so many of Gregg Gillis’ rap productions, new song “How The Story Goes” doesn’t have any of his trademark Girl Talk insanity. Instead, Gillis has sublimated his own aesthetic to match what his collaborators do well. “How The Story Goes” doesn’t feature Smoke DZA; instead, it’s a smooth, blissed-out Wiz Khalifa/Big K.R.I.T. team up along the lines of the great 2010 track “Glass House.” K.R.I.T.’s hook is lovely, and it’s been a while since I’ve heard Wiz this locked-in.

In a press release, Girl Talk tells the story of “How The Story Goes”:

Wiz recorded his verse first. I thought the beat was a slightly different vibe than normal for him, but once he got in the booth, it felt like a natural fit. K.R.I.T came in and built the rest of the song around that verse. He was able to capture the feel of the sample and take it somewhere new. This turned into one of the songs that I ended up going back to the most.

Check out the Ben Hess-directed grainy-hangout video below:

Full Court Press is out 4/8 on Asylum/Taylor Gang.