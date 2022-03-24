Last year, big-time UK alt-rockers Wolf Alice returned with Blue Weekend, their follow-up to the 2017 Mercury Prize-winning album Visions Of A Life. With the new record, Wolf Alice racked up another Mercury Prize nomination and continued to sound bigger and more majestic. Last night, the band did musical-guest duties on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, and they gave their single “The Last Man On Earth” the kind of big-gesture performance that it demands.

Wolf Alice did not appear in the Tonight Show studio; we are still, at least some of the time, in the remote-performance era. With their set, Wolf Alice played in some kind of unidentified room that eventually became a kind of staging area. As the song built and built, little camera movements and curtain-raise moments would reveal a whole choir or a string section, and their parts would come in and take the song a little higher. Cool performance! Good song, too! Watch it below.

Blue Weekend is out now on Dirty Hit/RCA.