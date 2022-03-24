Stream Akron Hardcore Band S.M.I.L.E.’s Pulverizing S​.​M​.​I​.​L​.​E. Some More EP

The Akron hardcore band S.M.I.L.E. (not to be confused with the Smile) debuted last fall with their fast and furious Just S.M.I.L.E. demo. This week they’re back with a three-track outburst called, naturally, S.M.I.L.E. Some More. Promoting the first release on Reddit, the band pitched themselves to fans of GBH, Minor Threat, and fast ’80s hardcore punk. This latest triptych of tracks races forward like offensive linemen at wide receiver speed. It’ll cost you less than five minutes of your life to burn through the whole thing below, but good luck only listening once.

<a href="https://smile330.bandcamp.com/album/s-m-i-l-e-some-more">S.M.I.L.E. Some More by S.M.I.L.E.</a>

S.M.I.L.E. Some More is out now on Delayed Gratification.