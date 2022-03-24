Stream Akron Hardcore Band S.M.I.L.E.’s Pulverizing S​.​M​.​I​.​L​.​E. Some More EP

New Music March 24, 2022 9:06 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Stream Akron Hardcore Band S.M.I.L.E.’s Pulverizing S​.​M​.​I​.​L​.​E. Some More EP

New Music March 24, 2022 9:06 AM By Chris DeVille
0

The Akron hardcore band S.M.I.L.E. (not to be confused with the Smile) debuted last fall with their fast and furious Just S.M.I.L.E. demo. This week they’re back with a three-track outburst called, naturally, S.M.I.L.E. Some More. Promoting the first release on Reddit, the band pitched themselves to fans of GBH, Minor Threat, and fast ’80s hardcore punk. This latest triptych of tracks races forward like offensive linemen at wide receiver speed. It’ll cost you less than five minutes of your life to burn through the whole thing below, but good luck only listening once.

S.M.I.L.E. Some More is out now on Delayed Gratification.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Jack White Crash Beck’s Set With A Chumbawamba Cover

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It”

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Bryan Adams’ “Have You Ever Really Loved A Woman”

1 day ago 0

Denzel Curry Made A Freewheeling, Therapeutic Rap Opus

1 day ago 0

Hear Thom Yorke & Jonny Greenwood On Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, & Sean Hayes’ SmartLess Podcast

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest