Next month, stadium-level alt-rock survivors Red Hot Chili Peppers will return with their new LP Unlimited Love. It’s a reunion album in a couple of ways. Guitarist John Frusciante has rejoined the band, and Unlimited Love is the band’s first album since 2006 with him on board. It’s also their first time working with producer Rick Rubin since 2011. The Chili Peppers have already shared the singles “Black Summer” and “Poster Child,” and now they’ve got another one.

In the grand scheme of the Chili Peppers’ discography, “Black Summer” and “Poster Child” are both relatively laid-back songs, but they are not entirely devoid of the band’s particular form of wackiness. Their new single “Not The One,” however, is full-on serious. It’s a sunset ballad about trying to be the person that someone else imagines but knowing that you can never be that. Check it out below.

Unlimited Love is out 4/1 on Warner Records.