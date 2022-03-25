The Rolling Stones Announce Live Album Of Surprise 1977 Toronto Club Shows

In March of 1977 — a year after they released Black And Blue and a year before they released Some Girls — the Rolling Stones played a pair of secret shows at the El Mocambo, a Toronto club with a capacity of about 300. The Stones, billed as the Cockroaches, were they surprise openers for locals April Wine, and they played to an audience of radio-station contest winners. Those shows were instantly legendary, and a few songs recorded at the club made their way onto the 1977 in-concert LP Love You Live. The Stones have gone a bit reissue-crazy in recent years, and now they’re getting ready to release a whole double LP recorded at those Toronto shows.

The new album Live At The El Mocambo will include the Stones’ entire set from March 5, 1977, as well as three bonus tracks recorded on the previous night. Bob Clearmountain has mixed those performances, and the band has just shared the audio from two of those performances. Below, you can check out the tracklist for Live At The El Mocambo and listen to the scuzzy, fired-up versions of “It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It)” and “Rip This Joint” that’ll be included on the record.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Honky Tonk Women”

02 “All Down The Line”

03 “Hand Of Fate”

04 “Route 66”

05 “Fool To Cry”

06 “Crazy Mama”

07 “Mannish Boy”

08 “Crackin’ Up”

09 “Dance Little Sister”

10 “Around And Around”

11 “Tumbling Dice”

12 “Hot Stuff”

13 “Star Star”

14 “Let’s Spend The Night Together”

15 “Worried Life Blues”

16 “Little Red Rooster”

17 “It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It)”

18 “Rip This Joint”

19 “Brown Sugar”

20 “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”

21 “Melody”

22 “Luxury”

23 “Worried About You”

Live At The El Mocambo is out 5/13 on Universal. You can pre-order it here.