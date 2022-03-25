Furnace Fest Announces Second Wave Of Acts Including Mastodon, Descendents, Manchester Orchestra, & More

0

After returning from a 17-year absence last year, Birmingham, Alabama’s post-hardcore/emo/metalcore-leaning Furnace Fest will be back this fall. When Furnace revealed its first wave of 2022 artists in January, some of the highlights included Louisville emo greats Elliott (reuniting for their first show in 19 years) plus the Ghost Inside, New Found Glory, Alexisonfire, Quicksand, Pedro The Lion, American Nightmare, Earth Crisis, the Joy Formidable, Anti-Flag, Lagwagon, and Nothing.

Today the fest is back with a second wave of names to complete the lineup. Among the names filling out the poster: Mastodon, Descendents, Midtown, Drug Church, Poison The Well, Soul Glo, Manchester Orchestra, Fiddlehead, Madball, Norma Jean, Cursive, the Appleseed Cast, In Flames, Koyo, the Story So Far, Four Year Strong, Blindside, Thrice, Five Iron Frenzy (yes, the Christian ska band), Dying Wish, the Spill Canvas, Life In Your Way, Movements. The list goes on. Check out that poster.

Furnace Fest is going down Sept. 23-25 at Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham. Tickets are available here.

