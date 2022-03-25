BLIND GIRLS are a screamo band out of Gold Coast, Australia that, like so many great acts in this subgenre from around the world, have made their way to Zegema Beach Records. The Weight Of Everything, the new BLIND GIRLS album out today, is blisteringly intense and monolithically heavy — at times it definitely feels like being crushed by an entire planet, so I guess they got the title right.

There’s very little let-up in these songs. Even the parts that aren’t crammed with visceral freakout energy are ominous and attention-grabbing. As the label explains, “the band has shed the prettier and ‘skramzier’ side and opted for a darker, more visceral approach that will leave the listener gasping for breath.” Stream the whole thing below and see where you’re at, cardio-wise.