Cower Before Australian Screamo Band BLIND GIRLS’ Towering Sonic Inferno The Weight Of Everything

New Music March 25, 2022 3:35 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Cower Before Australian Screamo Band BLIND GIRLS’ Towering Sonic Inferno The Weight Of Everything

New Music March 25, 2022 3:35 PM By Chris DeVille
0

BLIND GIRLS are a screamo band out of Gold Coast, Australia that, like so many great acts in this subgenre from around the world, have made their way to Zegema Beach Records. The Weight Of Everything, the new BLIND GIRLS album out today, is blisteringly intense and monolithically heavy — at times it definitely feels like being crushed by an entire planet, so I guess they got the title right.

There’s very little let-up in these songs. Even the parts that aren’t crammed with visceral freakout energy are ominous and attention-grabbing. As the label explains, “the band has shed the prettier and ‘skramzier’ side and opted for a darker, more visceral approach that will leave the listener gasping for breath.” Stream the whole thing below and see where you’re at, cardio-wise.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Jack White Crash Beck’s Set With A Chumbawamba Cover

3 days ago 0

Subject Of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Says Song Led To His Hospitalization

1 day ago 0

Joyner Lucas Wants Off Lollapalooza Lineup Because He’s In A Tiny Font On The Poster Unlike “Goofy Ass” Machine Gun Kelly

2 days ago 0

‘90s Alt-Rock Fest Flannel Nation Announces Inaugural Lineup

2 days ago 0

Denzel Curry Made A Freewheeling, Therapeutic Rap Opus

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest