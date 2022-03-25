Nicki Minaj – “We Go Up” (Feat. Fivio Foreign)

0

Last month, Nicki Minaj returned with two singles, both featuring Lil Baby. The first was “Do We Have A Problem?” and then “Bussin’” followed just a week later. Now she’s back with another new single called “We Go Up,” though it might be separate from its predecessors — in an Instagram caption, Minaj mentioned this isn’t a Republic Records single and called it “just a surprise for the fans.” This time around, she also teamed up with Fivio Foreign. Check it out below.

