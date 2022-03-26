Watch Maren Morris Perform “Circles Around This Town” On Fallon
Yesterday, Maren Morris released her new album Humble Quest. To celebrate, she stopped by The Tonight Show, where she performed “Circles Around This Town” in a kind of twilit woodland set. Morris also sat for an interview, during which she talked about having a child in the middle of the pandemic. The kid is the only feature on the album, saying “mama” on “Hummingbird,” a song Morris wrote when she found out she was pregnant. You can watch videos of both appearances below.