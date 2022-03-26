Watch Maren Morris Perform “Circles Around This Town” On Fallon

News March 26, 2022 1:04 PM By Ryan Leas
0

Yesterday, Maren Morris released her new album Humble Quest. To celebrate, she stopped by The Tonight Show, where she performed “Circles Around This Town” in a kind of twilit woodland set. Morris also sat for an interview, during which she talked about having a child in the middle of the pandemic. The kid is the only feature on the album, saying “mama” on “Hummingbird,” a song Morris wrote when she found out she was pregnant. You can watch videos of both appearances below.

