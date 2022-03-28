Oscars 2022: Watch The First Live Performance Of Encanto‘s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” With Megan Thee Stallion
The 2022 Academy Awards ceremony featured the first-ever live performance of Encanto‘s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” and Megan Thee Stallion showed up for a surprise appearance and verse. Becky G and Luis Fonsi were also on hand for the performance alongside the Encanto cast.
Earlier this year, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” became the second Disney song to hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It spent five weeks at the top of the chart.
Absent from the show was the song’s writer and producer Lin-Manuel Miranda, who opted to skip the Oscars ceremony after his wife tested positive for COVID-19.
Disney did not submit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” for Oscars consideration; its surge in popularity happened after the shortlist for Best Original Song was released. Instead, a different Encanto track, “Dos Oruguitas,” ended up being nominated for Original Song.
Watch clips from the “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” live debut below.
“Dos Oruguitas,” the song that’s nominated for an Oscar, was also performed by Sebastián Yatra during the ceremony. Encanto won the Oscar for Best Animated Film.