The 2022 Academy Awards ceremony featured the first-ever live performance of Encanto‘s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” and Megan Thee Stallion showed up for a surprise appearance and verse. Becky G and Luis Fonsi were also on hand for the performance alongside the Encanto cast.

Earlier this year, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” became the second Disney song to hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It spent five weeks at the top of the chart.

Absent from the show was the song’s writer and producer Lin-Manuel Miranda, who opted to skip the Oscars ceremony after his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

Disney did not submit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” for Oscars consideration; its surge in popularity happened after the shortlist for Best Original Song was released. Instead, a different Encanto track, “Dos Oruguitas,” ended up being nominated for Original Song.

Watch clips from the “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” live debut below.

Luis Fonsi, Becky g and Megan thee stallion performing we don't talk about bruno is everything pic.twitter.com/cM5sQ93xTQ — goodnightngo (@victorsssss____) March 28, 2022

The not-nominated “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is performed live — for the first time — on the Oscars… pic.twitter.com/VgnANOW9Gw — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) March 28, 2022

“Dos Oruguitas,” the song that’s nominated for an Oscar, was also performed by Sebastián Yatra during the ceremony. Encanto won the Oscar for Best Animated Film.