Interpol & Spoon Announce Lights, Camera, Factions Co-Headlining Tour

Interpol and Spoon are hitting the road together later this year. The bands just announced what they’re calling the Lights, Camera, Factions tour. The bands have just announced what they’re calling the Lights, Camera, Factions tour — it will kick off in Asbury Park, NJ in August and bring them across the US before wrapping up a few weeks later in Portland, OR. Fellow Matador signees the Goon Sax will be opening on most of those dates.

Spoon released a new album, Lucifer On The Sofa, back in February. Interpol recently finished recording a new album, which is due out later this year.

Here are the dates:

08/25 Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
08/26 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage #
08/27 Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
08/28 Providence, RI @ Bold Point Pavilion
08/30 Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor
09/01 Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J. Brady Music Center
09/02 Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern %
09/03 Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
09/04 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *
09/06 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors
09/08 Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River Park
09/09 St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
09/10 Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
09/13 Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
09/14 Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
09/16 Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
09/17 Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square
09/18 Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square
# Metric, Interpol, Spoon
% Interpol only
* Spoon Only
All dates with The Goon Sax except 8/26

Both Spoon and Interpol are touring for the rest of this year outside of those dates as well — see those here and here.

