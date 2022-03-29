Khris P & Glenn Freestyled Over Big Thief’s “Heavy Bend”

New Music March 29, 2022 12:21 PM By Chris DeVille
0

“Heavy Bend” is one of the trippier, spacier songs on Big Thief’s mammoth double-LP Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You. Besides Adrianne Lenker’s voice, the track amounts to little more than a repeated guitar arpeggio and loose, minimal drums. And now those backing tracks have become the foundation of a rap freestyle.

The Brooklyn-based writer and editor Andrew Matson also posts music to SoundCloud from time to time. When he heard “Heavy Bend,” he thought it was “begging to be looped,” so he recruited Tacoma rappers (and former ILLFIGHTYOU members) Khris P and Glenn to bar out over it. You can hear the results of this big thievery below.

https://twitter.com/andrewmatson/status/1508493599578669069

Read Matson’s prior coverage of these guys and the Tacoma rap scene here.

more from New Music

