London quartet TV Priest are closely aligned with their country’s post-punk zeitgeist, but they were late enough to the scene that critic Stuart Berman memorably quipped, “it’s hard not to view TV Priest as the Stone Temple IDLES of this particular moment.” It’s true that the group’s earlier work sounded almost too on-trend, but I’m liking what I’m hearing from their latest material.

Little more than a year after Sub Pop released their debut album Uppers, TV Priest will return this June with a new LP called My Other People. Its opening track “One Easy Thing” emerged last month, and today they’ve shared full details on the project along with a second single, “Bury Me In My Shoes.” On these new tracks, vocalist Charlie Drinkwater continues to resemble Joe Talbot, but I can just as easily hear Nick Cave, Jim Morrison, and Protomartyr’s Joe Casey in those bellows. His bandmates sound spry and adventurous, brimming with ideas and kinetic energy. If you’re into this scene, definitely don’t write this band off.

Hear both new songs below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “One Easy Thing”

02 “Bury Me In My Shoes”

03 “Limehouse Cut”

04 “I Have Learnt Nothing”

05 “It Was Beautiful”

06 “The Happiest Place On Earth”

07 “My Other People”

08 “The Breakers”

09 “Unraveling”

10 “It Was A Gift”

11 “I Am Safe Here”

12 “Sunland”

My Other People is out 6/17 on Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.