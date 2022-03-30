Kehlani has been on the come-up for a while now, and with 2020’s It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, she became not just good but pretty great. She’s following that up at the end of April with a new full-length called Blue Water Road. We’ve heard two tracks from it already, “Altar” and “Little Story,” and today she’s back with her third single, “Up At Night,” which features Justin Bieber. “It’s about having a healthily obsessed relationship,” Kehlani said in a statement. “You’re telling someone, ‘I love you so much it keeps me awake at night’. I love what Justin did, and it’s such a fun one to dance to.”

Bieber previously collaborated with Kehlani on his own 2020 track “Get Me” from Changes. Check out their latest team-up below.

Blue Water Road is out 4/29 via Atlantic.