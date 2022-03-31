Kate Bollinger – “Lady In The Darkest Hour”

A few weeks ago, I saw the Virginia singer and songwriter Kate Bollinger open for Faye Webster at a big, sold-out show in Charlottesville, and it was immediately apparent that a large percentage of that crowd was mostly there for Bollinger. This was a hometown show, but it was still a pretty impressive thing to witness. And it’s not hard to see why people would be so drawn to Bollinger; her music is just profoundly chill. Here’s an example.

Next month, Bollinger will release her new EP Look At It In The Light, and she’s already shared the early songs “Yards / Gardens” and “Who Am I But Someone.” Today, she’s followed those songs with the new one “Lady In The Darkest Hour.” It’s a tranquil, soulful head-nodder. Bollinger murmurs over murmuring guitars, some seriously in-the-pocket drums, and strings that Trey Pollard arranged at Matthew E. White’s Spacebomb Studios. The video is nicely grainy footage of Bollinger traveling across the country. Check it out below.

The Look At It In The Light EP is out 4/22 on Ghostly International.

