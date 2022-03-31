Advance Base’s most recent album, Animal Companionship, came out in 2018, and since then project leader Owen Ashworth has released a Christmas song and a covers album. Today, he’s back with a new single, “Little Sable Point Lighthouse,” which, as Ashworth points out, is named after a real lighthouse in Michigan. It’s, in characteristic Advance Base form, a warm-sounding but kind of haunting story-song about the lighthouse and its impact on one woman’s life. Listen below.

<a href="https://advancebase.bandcamp.com/track/little-sable-point-lighthouse">Little Sable Point Lighthouse by Advance Base</a>

TOUR DATES:

04/30 Columbus, OH @ Soup Fest at the Valley Dale Ballroom

05/07 Fort Worth, TX @ MASS

05/08 Austin, TX @ Soundspace

05/12 Joshua Tree, CA @ HDTS Firehouse Outpost (w/ Karima Walker, Claire Cronin, Dear Nora & TJO)

05/14 Los Angeles, CA @ 2220 Arts (w/ Karima Walker & Claire Cronin)

05/17 Oakland, CA @ Martial Arts (w/ Karima Walker, Claire Cronin & Stephen Steinbrink)

05/18 San Francisco, CA @ Amado’s (w/ Karima Walker & Claire Cronin)

05/21 Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar (w/ Karima Walker & Claire Cronin)

05/22 Seattle, WA @ Barboza (w/ Karima Walker & Claire Cronin)

05/23 Bellingham, WA @ Alternative Library (w/ Karima Walker & Claire Cronin)

05/24 Anacortes, WA @ The Business (w/ Karima Walker & Claire Cronin)

08/28 Manchester, UK @ Gulliver’s (w/ Karima Walker)

08/29 Glasgow, UK @ The Hug & Pint (w/ Karima Walker)

08/30 Wakefield, UK @ Chantry Chapel (w/ Karima Walker)

08/31 London, UK @ The Lexington (w/ Karima Walker)

09/03 London, UK @ St John on Bethnal Green / Daylight Music (w/ Karima Walker & Robert Stillman)

09/05 Bristol, UK @ Cube Cinema (w/ Karima Walker)

09/06 Oxford, UK @ The Library (Moved from Fusion Arts) (w/ Karima Walker)

“Little Sable Point Lighthouse” is out now via Orindal Records.