Will Our Grammys Preview Podcast Be More Entertaining Than The Grammys? There’s Only One Way To Find Out…

News April 1, 2022 10:27 AM By Chris DeVille
0

The latest edition of our live podcast Callin Me Maybe went deep on the Grammys. Our intrepid pop columnist Rachel Brodsky joined me on Callin to break down the big four categories (will Olivia Rodrigo pull a Billie Eilish?), analyze the improvements made by new producer Ben Winston (last year’s ceremony was a breath of fresh air and you know that, Ken), and forecast the threat of a slap-like event disrupting the meticulously stage-managed Grammys telecast (Kanye West, will you still be attending?). We also snuck in a discussion of the extremely Stereogummy race for Best Alternative Music Album.

Rachel used to work for the Recording Academy, and her insight into their inner workings was fascinating. If you want that tea, click here and enjoy the show.

