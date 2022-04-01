Watch Tyler, The Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost Live Concert From Amazon Music

Before he does the Grammys this Sunday, Tyler, The Creator will appear in Amazon Music’s CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST LIVE performance, available to watch now via Prime Video or the Amazon Music channel on Twitch. Featuring appearances from Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown, Tyler’s set will go down in Downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, March 31.

As a reminder, Tyler is up for Best Melodic Rap Performance (“Wusyaname”) and Best Rap Album for Call Me If You Get Lost, which dropped in June 2021. Watch the livestream below.

