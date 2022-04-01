Baltimore greats Beach House, who just released the excellent album Once Twice Melody, have been helping us establish moods for a decade and a half. Now, they’ve become the latest critically beloved act to leap into the world of film scoring. But while other big-name rockers might make their film-score debuts working with Paul Thomas Anderson or David Fincher, Beach House are going a decidedly different route. They’re responsible for the music in Along For The Ride, Netflix’s latest young-adult love story.

Film Music Reporter notes that Beach House are making their scoring debut with Along For The Ride, and we’ve confirmed it with the band’s reps. Along For The Ride is an adaptation of a YA novel from Sarah Dessen. It’s the directorial debut from writer/director Sofia Alvarez, who, like Beach House, comes from Baltimore. (We’re taking over, baby!) Up until now, Alvarez is best-known for writing Netflix’s 2018 teen rom-com hit To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and its 2020 sequel To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.

Along For The Ride arrives on Netflix in a few weeks, and it tells the story of a girl meeting a mysterious stranger and learning to be spontaneous while staying with her dad in a seaside town. Emma Pasarow and Belmont Cameli are the young and relatively unknown leads, and the supporting cast includes more-famous grown-ups like Andie MacDowell, Dermot Mulroney, and Kate Bosworth. Beach House’s fellow indie rocker Samia is in the cast, too. I can’t tell if the music in the trailer is Beach House or not, but the movie looks pretty cute. Check out the trailer below.

Along For The Ride hits Netflix 4/22.