Municipal Waste – “Grave Dive”

New Music April 1, 2022 4:49 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Take a celebratory Scrooge McDuck-style headfirst leap into the garbage pile because Richmond crossover thrash legends Municipal Waste have announced a new album today. Actually, maybe you should jump into a six-foot hole in the cemetery instead, seeing as their new song out today is called “Grave Dive.”

The new album, Electrified Brain, is Municipal Waste’s seventh full-length and first in five years. It’s dropping exactly three months from today. Vocalist Tony Foresta shared this statement: “We’re not writing any love ballads to sell records. We’re just doing what we’ve always done since the band started — and that’s try to write loud, fast, and ripping hardcorepunkmetal. We hope you walk away with some bloody ears, blown speakers, pissed off parents, black eyes, and a healthy distrust of authority.”

“Grave Dive” seems like it will do the trick. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Electrified Brain”
02 “Demoralizer”
03 “Last Crawl”
04 “Grave Dive”
05 “The Bite”
06 “High Speed Steel”
07 “Thermonuclear Protection”
08 “Blood Vessel – Boat Jail”
09 “Crank The Heat”
10 “Restless And Wicked”
11 “Ten Cent Beer Night”
12 “Barreled Rage”
13 “Putting On Errors”
14 “Paranormal Janitor”

Electrified Brain is out 7/1 on Nuclear Blast.

Chris DeVille Staff

