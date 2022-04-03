Watch A “Toasted” Grimes Talk Elden Ring And Ukraine On Hasan Piker’s Twitch Stream

News April 3, 2022 9:42 AM By James Rettig
0

Grimes was a guest on popular Twitch streamer Hasan Piker (aka HasanAbi)’s feed. Piker has been talking about having Grimes on his show since last fall, and it actually happened on Friday night. She was joined by Nadya Tolokonnikova from Pussy Riot.

Throughout the two-hour chat, they discussed communism, gaming (including the blockbuster Elden Ring), OnlyFans, Russia and Ukraine, and other things. At one point, Grimes plays “medieval tavern music” on her phone, which she says she listens to constantly. Toward the beginning of the interview, Grimes said she was “toasted” because she had been up all night filming a video where she was on a “pile of corpses.” By the end, she had drank a White Claw and a couple glasses of Prosecco.

Here’s the full stream:

