Pete Davidson returned to Saturday Night Live this weekend after taking a break to film a new movie, and he came back with a rap song about short-ass movies. Alongside musical guest Gunna, Simon Rex reviving his Dirty Nasty persona, and cast member Chris Redd, they celebrated the joys of watching an under 90-minute film. There are thumbnail recreations of shorties like The Lion King and Austin Powers, and jokes about famously long movies like Amadeus, Once Upon A Time In America, and Heat. Davidson goes to see the new 3-hour The Batman and pisses his pants. Rex plays Ernest P. Worrell. There’s even a joke about the Davidson-starring Judd Apatow flick The King Of Staten Island, which clocks in at 2hr17m. Watch below.

Here is Gunna performing on the show, with an appearance from Future:

And here’s a sketch about the slap:

As Weekend Update went into commercial, they displayed a photo of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Foo Fighters appeared on the show eight times as musical guests, most recently in November 2020 right after Joe Biden was elected President.