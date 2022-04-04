Grammys: Watch Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow Perform “Industry Baby”

News April 3, 2022 8:57 PM By Rachel Brodsky
News April 3, 2022 8:57 PM By Rachel Brodsky
Lil Nas X gave a defiant live performance at the 2022 Grammys with some help from Jack Harlow. With a giant Lil Nas X head sculpture onstage behind him, the rapper did a medley of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Industry Baby,” which features Harlow. With tweets, YouTube clips, and all other manner of internet ephemera appearing on the screen behind Lil Nas X, the performance seemed to push back at the right-wing, fear-mongering pundit response to “Montero,” which unabashedly explores themes around homosexuality. Lil Nas X gyrated around the stage in sparkling black attire, as backup dancers ran out into the crowd. With some help from Harlow, who used his mic as a whip, it certainly was a triumphant moment for Lil Nas X.

Lil Nas is going into the night nominated for five Grammys: Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best Music Video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” (which Jon Batiste won in the pre-show), and Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Industry Baby” (won by Kanye West featuring The Weeknd and Lil Baby for “Hurricane,” also during the pre-show).

Watch Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow below.

