Grammys: H.E.R., Travis Barker & Lenny Kravitz Blast Through “Are You Gonna Go My Way”

In a particularly fiery Grammys set, H.E.R., Lenny Kravitz, and Travis Barker teamed up to play the latter’s 1993 classic “Are You Gonna Go My Way.” Along with Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, H.E.R. opened with “Damage,” which was nominated for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance tonight and appeared on the singer’s also-nominated 2021 album Back Of My Mind. Before long, H.E.R. segued into a high-energy “Are You Gonna Go My Way” performance with help from Kravitz and Barker on drums.

H.E.R. has been nominated for a whopping 21 Grammys over the course of her still-short career, and she’s won four. This year, she was nominated for Album Of The Year, Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song, Song Of The Year, Best R&B Song, Best R&B Performance, Best R&B Album, and Best Song Written For Visual Media.

Watch clips from H.E.R.’s 2022 Grammy set below.

