Sadurn – “icepick”

Next month, the Philadelphia band Sadurn are releasing their debut album, Radiator. We’ve heard “snake” and “golden arm” from it so far, and today we’re getting another single with “icepick,” a wistful strummer that breaks down a relationship into revealing power dynamics. “And your mind is like a fishnet, and mine is like an icepick/ Sometimes it really works and sometimes it leaves us hanging,” Genevieve DeGroot sings on it. “And I get so frustrated about your communication/ But I know you can’t help it, I’m not really tryna change ya.” Watch a video for the track below.

Radiator is out 5/6 via Run For Cover. Pre-order it here.

