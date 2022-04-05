It’s been a minute since we got new music from Anna Calvi. In 2020, the UK singer-songwriter released Hunted, a set of stripped-down versions of the songs from her 2018 album Hunter. Calvi also scored the fifth and sixth seasons of Peaky Blinders, and today she’s announcing a new EP, Tommy, out in May.

The four-song EP is produced by Hunter producer Nick Launay and features a cover of “Red Right Hand,” aka the Peaky Blinders theme song originally done by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds. There’s also a cover of Bob Dylan’s “All The Tired Horses” and two original songs written for Peaky Blinders: “Ain’t No Grave” and “Burning Down.” The first song is available to stream now.

Here’s what Calvi has to say about the Tommy EP and “Ain’t No Grave”:

I’ve been living in the character of Tommy Shelby for years now, after scoring series 5 and this final series of Peaky Blinders. The only way to write for this show is to get inside his head — I’ve dreamed about him every night for months, and when I pick up my guitar I try to play to his inner thoughts. My guitar is his violence and my voice is his hope. I always felt he should have “a song” that sums him up — he’s the ultimate antihero — murderous, cold, terrifying, and yet has a deep love for his family and a naive childlike hope that he will one day rise above it all. I wanted to believe that “Ain’t No Grave” was the song going round in his head as he slow motion walks through his life. I think Tommy will be a part of me forever!

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight adds: “A new Anna Calvi single is always cause for celebration and I’d like to add my name to the list of people who are singing its praises. I’d also like to thank Anna for all the work she has put in on the soundtrack of series six of Peaky Blinders.” Radiohead’s Thom Yorke has also been involved in this season’s soundtrack.

Listen to “Ain’t No Grave” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Ain’t No Grave”

02 “Burning Down”

03 “Red Right Hand”

04 “All The Tired Horses”

Tommy is out 5/6.