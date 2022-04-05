Earlier this year, the Weeknd released his new album Dawn FM, which kicks ass. Once again, the Weeknd is in the midst of making strange, disturbing videos for a number of songs from the LP. He’s already shared creepy clips for “Sacrifice” and “Gasoline,” and now he’s got another one for “Out Of Time.” This time around, he’s got some prominent co-stars: His friend and neighbor Jim Carrey, who served as narrator on Dawn FM, and HoYeon Jung, the young breakout star from last year’s Netflix smash Squid Game.

Jim Carrey only shows up in a quick cameo at the end of the Cliqua-directed video for “Out Of Time,” one of the songs that the Weeknd co-produced with Max Martin, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Oscar Holter. Carrey plays a role that involves his album-narration gig. But this doesn’t seem to be a case of Carrey being too busy making Sonic The Hedgehog 2 or whatever; that cameo teases a more prominent role in future Weeknd videos.

Most of the “Out Of Time” video involves a romance between the Weeknd and HoYeon Jung, the South Korean model who made her screen debut playing the resourceful North Korean defector Kang Sae-byeok in Squid Game. In the clip, the Weeknd and HoYeon sing karaoke together, and they’ve got real chemistry, but the editing and the camera movement lets us know that something is amiss. Sure enough, the video takes a dark turn near the end. Watch it below.

The Weeknd was, of course, absent from Sunday night’s Grammy Awards; he’s got a longstanding beef with the award show, and he’s said that he’s permanently boycotting the show. (The Weeknd actually won a Grammy last night, when his Kanye West collab “Hurricane” took home Best Melodic Rap Performance, but it doesn’t seem like he cares.) As TMZ notes, the Weeknd did a lot of tweeting during the day of the Grammys, but he was mostly hyping up the “Out Of Time” video, and he never mentioned the Grammys directly.