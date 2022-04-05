Fresh have announced a new album, Raise Hell, their follow-up to last year’s The Summer I Got Good At Guitar EP and their 2019 sophomore full-length Withdraw. The London band shared “Morgan & Joanne” from it a few months back, and today they’ve returned with “Babyface,” a chiming rock song about hoping for better for yourself. “But I back myself into a corner/ You didn’t love me, it was boredom” goes the hook. “It’s a song about having a mind that’s both overstimulated and under-stimulated at the same time,” the band’s Kathryn Woods said in a statement. “The light, airy synths make it a cry for help masquerading as a pop song.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Our Love”

02 “Morgan & Joanne”

03 “Babyface”

04 “Going To Bed”

05 “Sleepover”

06 “Fuck Up”

07 “Deer In The Headlights”

08 “Pls Don’t Cry”

09 “We All Know (Blondie)”

10 “I Know I’m Just A Phase To You”

11 “Why Do I”

Raise Hell is out 7/1 via Get Better Records/Specialist Subject Records. Pre-order it here.