Fresh – “Babyface”

New Music April 5, 2022 10:54 AM By James Rettig
0

Fresh – “Babyface”

New Music April 5, 2022 10:54 AM By James Rettig
0

Fresh have announced a new album, Raise Hell, their follow-up to last year’s The Summer I Got Good At Guitar EP and their 2019 sophomore full-length Withdraw. The London band shared “Morgan & Joanne” from it a few months back, and today they’ve returned with “Babyface,” a chiming rock song about hoping for better for yourself. “But I back myself into a corner/ You didn’t love me, it was boredom” goes the hook. “It’s a song about having a mind that’s both overstimulated and under-stimulated at the same time,” the band’s Kathryn Woods said in a statement. “The light, airy synths make it a cry for help masquerading as a pop song.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Our Love”
02 “Morgan & Joanne”
03 “Babyface”
04 “Going To Bed”
05 “Sleepover”
06 “Fuck Up”
07 “Deer In The Headlights”
08 “Pls Don’t Cry”
09 “We All Know (Blondie)”
10 “I Know I’m Just A Phase To You”
11 “Why Do I”

Raise Hell is out 7/1 via Get Better Records/Specialist Subject Records. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Ranking The Performances At The 2022 Grammys

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy”

2 days ago 0

Why Are Musicians Expected To Be Miserable On Tour Just To Break Even?

13 hours ago 0

Footage Of 11-Year-Old Prince Arguing For Better Teacher Pay Unearthed In Newsroom Archive

1 day ago 0

Grammys 2022 Winners, Videos, & Memes

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest