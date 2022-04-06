This Week’s Callin Me Maybe Will Be Extremely Misty
It’s a huge release week, and we’re digging into some of its hugest releases on the next episode of Callin Me Maybe, our live podcast on the Callin platform. Headlining this discussion will be Chloë And The Next 20th Century, Father John Misty’s grand return after four years away. Ryan Leas, who wrote today’s insightful Premature Evaluation of the record, and I will hash out our feelings about this perplexing document Josh Tillman has given us. We’ll also dig into Wet Leg’s self-titled debut and the first of two new Jack White albums dropping this year, Fear Of The Dawn. A review of that last one will drop before the episode airs Thursday at 4:30PM ET. Join us here and bring your own opinions to share.