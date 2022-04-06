This Week’s Callin Me Maybe Will Be Extremely Misty

Nicholas Ashe Bateman

News April 6, 2022 1:30 PM By Chris DeVille
0

This Week’s Callin Me Maybe Will Be Extremely Misty

Nicholas Ashe Bateman

News April 6, 2022 1:30 PM By Chris DeVille
0

It’s a huge release week, and we’re digging into some of its hugest releases on the next episode of Callin Me Maybe, our live podcast on the Callin platform. Headlining this discussion will be Chloë And The Next 20th Century, Father John Misty’s grand return after four years away. Ryan Leas, who wrote today’s insightful Premature Evaluation of the record, and I will hash out our feelings about this perplexing document Josh Tillman has given us. We’ll also dig into Wet Leg’s self-titled debut and the first of two new Jack White albums dropping this year, Fear Of The Dawn. A review of that last one will drop before the episode airs Thursday at 4:30PM ET. Join us here and bring your own opinions to share.

Related

Premature Evaluation: Father John Misty Chloë And The Next 20th Century
Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Why Are Musicians Expected To Be Miserable On Tour Just To Break Even?

2 days ago 0

Ranking The Performances At The 2022 Grammys

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy”

3 days ago 0

Footage Of 11-Year-Old Prince Arguing For Better Teacher Pay Unearthed In Newsroom Archive

3 days ago 0

Grammys: H.E.R., Travis Barker & Lenny Kravitz Blast Through “Are You Gonna Go My Way”

3 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest